Singing the Blues: In Praise of the Coolest Berry

Blueberries are widely hailed as a superfood because they’re jam-packed with antioxidants and other phytonutrients. Antioxidants help combat free radicals, which can damage cell membranes and DNA, and cause physical signs of aging. In fact, the USDA’s Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging ranks blueberries as one of the healthiest foods on the planet.

In addition to their antioxidant punch, studies show that blueberries can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Research from Tufts University shows that anthocyanin, which gives blueberries their deep, rich color, appears to protect the neurons in the brain. What’s more, by boosting the brain’s signaling functions, they may prevent damaging inflammation and protect cognition and motor control.

Research conducted by Robert Krikorian, PhD and a team at the University of Cincinnati corroborates these findings, and suggests that eating blueberries might decrease depression and slow the loss of cognitive function in the elderly.

Other studies show that blueberries provide protection against cancer, heart disease, and diabetes; lower cholesterol; help prevent bladder infections—they’ve even been linked to better night vision.

Homegrown Deliciousness

Health benefits aside, blueberries are delicious and low in calories. In smoothies, on cereal, or straight-up, this is one snack you can feel good about indulging in. They also happen to be the state berry of Maine, which produces 10 percent of all blueberries in North America. Low bush or wild blueberries are ripe for the picking in late July and August. And when you head outside for an afternoon of berry-picking, you’ll be racking up the additional health benefits of exercise and well-being-enhancing time spent in nature .

Blueberries & Cannabis: Superfood Meets Superherb

Those who rely on cannabis for their health and well-being won’t argue about it’s superherb designation. And blueberry-scented Blue Dream is one of our best-selling strains. According to leafly.com, Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid—a cross between Haze (sativa) and Blueberry (indica)—that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration and delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects.

Wellness Connection has also created delicious, healthy sips and snacks that combine the superfood with the superherb. Check out our new blueberry butter spread, blueberry lemonade, and chocolate bar with blueberries.

Do you like blueberries? Do you have a favorite blueberry recipe you’d like to share? Maybe you’ve noticed a change in your health after making blueberries a regular part of your diet. If you’ve got a story, we’d love to hear from you!

